From AI to UPI: PM Modi, Bill Gates Discuss India’s Digital Revolution

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates discussed a wide range of issues from Artificial Intelligence to Digital Public Infrastructure and efforts to combat climate change in a free-wheeling chat on Friday at PM’s residence. In the conversation, Bill Gates praised Indians for their ability to adopt technology fast as well as lead the way while PM Modi encouraged the Microsoft boss to take a selfie using the Photo Booth on PM’s Namo App.

PM Modi-Bill Gates talk about 2023 G20 Summit

Discussing the 2023 G20 Summit which concluded last year under India’s presidency, PM Modi said, “We had extensive discussions before the G20 Summit and as you might have seen, the Summit’s proceedings took a lot of turns. I believe we have now aligned with G20’s core purposes & objectives, bringing them to the mainstream. I hope your first-hand experience echoes this sentiment.”

Bill Gates responded, “G20 is way more inclusive and so it is fantastic to see India hosting it – really raised things like digital innovations and how the south-south collaboration can be far more than just the dialogue with the north…Our foundation is so excited about the past results that you have achieved here in India, that we would be a partner in trying to take that into many other countries.”

PM Modi-Bill Gates on India’s digital revolution

Talking about the digital revolution in India, PM Modi said, “During the G20 Summit in Indonesia, representatives from around the world expressed their curiosity about the digital revolution in the country. I explained to them that we have democratised technology to prevent monopoly. It is by the people and for the people.”

Bill Gates praised India and said that the country has a “digital government”. He said, “India is not only adapting technology but it is actually leading the way.”

PM Modi tells Bill Gates about ‘Namo Drone Didi’ scheme

PM Modi told Bill Gates about ‘Namo Drone Didi’ scheme and highlighted the ways in which it is helping in promoting technology in the country, specifically among women.

He said, “When I used to hear about the digital divide in the world, I used to think that I would not allow anything like that to happen in my country. Digital public infrastructure is a major requirement in itself…Women are more open to adopting new technology in India…I have started ‘Namo Drone Didi’ scheme…This is going on very successfully. I interact with them these days, they are delighted. They say that they didn’t know to ride a bicycle but they are now pilots and can fly drones. The mindset has changed.”

‘AI is very important’, PM Modi says

PM Modi also told Bill Gates how he AI was used during 2023 G20 Summit. He also shared that his Hindi speech was translated into Tamil during Kashi Tamil Sangamam event using AI.

PM Modi said, “Historically, during the first and second industrial revolutions we lagged behind because we were a colony. Now, in the midst of a fourth industrial revolution, the digital element is at its core. I am confident that India will gain a lot in this. AI is very important. Sometimes, I jokingly say that in our country, we call our mother ‘Aai’. Now I say that when a child is born, he says ‘Aai’ as well as AI as children have become so advanced.”

