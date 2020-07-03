Fourth of July: Last year, US bought fireworks worth $336 million from China

The United States bought fireworks worth $336 million from China last year pricking the bubble of the so-called trade war with the country that US president Donal Trump talks about now and then.

In fact, according to a report in Forbes, last year China was the origin of 95% of all bottle rockets, roman candles and other pyrotechnics brought into the country. They had a value of $336 million and a total weight of 129,000 tons.

This Fourth of July, though the celebration are going to be a bit quieter than usual due to COVID-19 pandemic, Trump still seems to be jumping around declaring that there is going to be a grand show.

As per reports, even though several cities in the States have put off their fireworks displays, many other shows are still as per schedule. Most of them, though, will involve high-altitude pyrotechnics best viewed from a distance.

Last year, the National Retail Federation found that 40% of Americans planned to attend a fireworks display as part of their Fourth of July itinerary and that has slumped to 24% for 2020. Despite the toned-down celebrations, the U.S. still imported a huge quantity of fireworks through April of this year – 40,700 tons worth $100 million.