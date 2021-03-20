Four Kashmiris booked for allegedly kidnapping, raping Rajouri woman

Srinagar: At least four men hailing from Kangan area of Kashmir’s Ganderbal district have been booked in Rajouri for alleged kidnapping and rape of a woman.

According to the news agency Kashmir News Observer, the victim from tribal community in Sunderbani tehsil of Rajouri went missing in October last year after which a missing report was lodged.

Investigation in Sunderbani police station was started, officials said

A few days ago, officials said, a woman got traced and had now informed police and her family members that four men from Kangan area of Ganderbal kidnapped her and raped her repeatedly.

On the basis of investigation and victim’s statement, a case under FIR number 27/2021 under sections 366, 376-D, 342, 34 IPC has been registered in Sunderbani police station and investigation into the matter is going on, said police officials. (KNO)