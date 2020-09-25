Four injured in explosion near Anantnag gunfight site

Anantnag: Four youth sustained injuries after an unexploded device went off at Sirhama, Anantnag gunfight site where two LeT militants were killed in the morning today. Of the four injured, two were referred to Srinagar for specialized treatment, officials said.

A police official said that the incident took place as a group of people were clearing debris from the house razed to the ground during the gunfight where two militants were killed.

“The banners were already erected there, appealing people not to venture near the spot. While we sanitized the area, there seems that some explosive had been left unnoticed, which these persons fiddled with, leading to the blast,” he said, adding that four persons were injured and have been hospitalized.

The injured were identified as Muhammad Yasin Rather, of Sirhama, Shahid Yousuf of Bun Nambal, Irfan Ahmed Bhat of Bun Nambal, and Mudasir Ahmed Magray of Sirhama. Yasin and Shahid have been referred to SMHS hospital Srinagar for specialized treatment—(KNO)