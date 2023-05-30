Srinagar: Newly redesigned Polo View market and Jhelum Riverfront in Srinagar city have become the center of attraction.

The grand transformation of the historic market Polo View has infused a new life into the area, turning it into an irresistible destination for leisure, shopping, and entertainment.

The market is thronged by hundreds of visitors including locals as well as tourists daily, thereby benefitting shopkeepers at large.

Polo View Market, Jhelum Riverfront are new hangouts

“People come here in large numbers, especially during evening hours. After renovation, Polo View has become a hotspot for the recreation of the people. Tourists are also having a good time while exploring Polo View,” said Samiullah Bhat, a shopkeeper.

He said the recent visit of the G20 delegation to the market has promoted the market worldwide. “Since then, several locals as well as foreigners visit here. Even this market functions till late evening hours,” Bhat said.

Polo View has also become a subject matter for thousands of reels and vlogs.

The market transformed into a bustling hub for content creators, attracting a large number of influencers, vloggers, and social media enthusiasts.

Influencers and vloggers from various niches, ranging from fashion and beauty to travel and food, have recognized Polo View Market’s unique blend of history, authenticity, and visual appeal.

“The market’s labyrinthine lanes lined with vibrant stalls and colors of the locally crafted products make it an ideal setting for creating eye-catching content,” said Obaid Bhat, a social media content creator.

The Riverfront on the banks of Jhelum has also become a favorite picnic spot for people.

People from nearby, as well as faraway places, visit the spot to experience the decorated river banks.

The planned infrastructure and captivating ambiance have made it a go-to destination for people seeking relaxation, entertainment, and natural beauty.

“We are from Anantnag and had only seen pictures of River Front so far. So we planned a picnic at Riverfront. It is a truly amazing and nice place to visit given the aura and scenery on the riverside,” said Abdul Majeed Khan, a businessman.