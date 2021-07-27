Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
Monitor News Bureau·
Jammu and kashmir
··1 min read

Five residential houses, two sheds damaged in Srinagar blaze

Property worth lakhs of rupees destroyed in 3 fire incidents

Srinagar: Five residential houses and two sheds were damaged in a massive fire that erupted in congested area of Palpora locality of Noorbagh in Srinagar late last night.

Official sources said that fire broke out from a single—storey residential house in Pamposh Colony of Palpora on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

 

They said that fire tenders were rushed to spot to douse off the flames, however, the fire had spread to nearby structures before it was brought under control.

“Five residential houses and two sheds were damaged in the incident, however, no loss of life or injury was reported in the incident, while the cause of fire was being ascertained,” they said—(KNO)


svg%3E
Previous
MeT predicts ‘good monsoon shower’ from July 28-30 in J&K
svg%3E
Next
‘Install crash barriers with warning signs’: J&K CS reviews progress of works on NH-44
©2021 The Kashmir Monitor