Kulgam, May 14 : Five non- local residents were injured after a vehicle in which they were travelling turned turtle at Shamsipora along the Jammu-Srinagar highway in South Kashmir Kulgam district, official said Sunday.

An official said that during night hours, a tempo (JK14C-1813) turned turtle near Shamsipora along Jammu -Srinagar highway. “Five people suffered injuries in the accident”, he said.

He said all the injured have been rushed to GMC Anantnag for treatment where their condition is said to be stable.

Meanwhile, Police have registered a case vide FIR number 34/2023 under relevant section and started further investigation in the matter—(KNO)