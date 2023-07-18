The first batch of Hajj pilgrims arrived in Srinagar on Tuesday after completing the holy pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia. The pilgrims were welcomed by officials at the Srinagar International Airport, where they were given a warm reception.

A total of 630 pilgrims arrived in two flights on Tuesday. The Hajj flights from Saudi Arabia to Srinagar will continue between July 18 and August 2.

Shujaat Ahmed Qureshi, the Executive Officer of the J&K Haj Committee, said that the authorities have made all necessary arrangements for the arrival of the pilgrims. He said that the pilgrims will be provided with transportation, accommodation, and other facilities.

This year, a total of 12,067 pilgrims from Jammu and Kashmir performed the Hajj. Of these, 6,698 were men and 5,369 were women. Additionally, 111 women without Mahram also performed the Hajj this year.