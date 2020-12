The centre has announced that FASTag is being made mandatory for all vehicles in the country from the new year.

Addressing a virtual functio, Union Minister for Road Transport, Highways and MSMEs Nitin Gadkari said FASTag will be enforced from January 1, 2021.

Enumerating its benefits, he said, it is useful for the commuters as they will not need to stop at toll plazas for cash payments and it also saves time and fuel.