Farooq president, Mehbooba vice prez of ‘Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration’

Sajad Lone spokesman, flag of erstwhile state of J&K to be flag of ‘alliance’

Srinagar: The ‘Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD)’ Saturday announced MP and National Conference supremo Farooq Abdullah as its president and PDP head Mehbooba Mufti as the Vice -president of the amalgam.

The decision was taken in a two-hour-long meeting of top leaders of the alliance held at PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti’s Gupkar residence.

Talking to the media persons, Sajad Lone, who has been appointed as spokesperson of the group, announced that Farooq Abdullah has been appointed as president of the group while Mehbooba Mufti will be its vice -president.

He added that M Y Tarigami has been appointed as convener of PAGD while Hassnain Masoodi will be its coordinator.

He added that during the meeting, it was decided that the flag of erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir State will be the symbol of the group.

Lone added that the next meeting of the group will be held in Jammu within two weeks.

The group, he said, has decided to come up with a document on “lies” being spread against people of Jammu and Kashmir. He added the white paper will be the tribute to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

“The whitepaper will compare the reality and false propaganda on the ground,” he said .

Lone also said that the group is going to hold a convention on November 17.

Meanwhile, Farooq while talking to the media persons said that it is being propagated that the group formed by them is anti-national. “The group is not anti-national, but anti-BJP,” he said.

He said the BJP has “tried to divide people and are making attempts to break the federal structure of the country, but it won’t succeed”.

“It is not a religious fight but the fight for the identity of the nation,” he said. (KNO)