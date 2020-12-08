Farmers to meet Amit Shah at 7 pm today

As the four-hour Bharat Bandh called by farmers protesting against the farm laws recently passed by Parliament comes to a close, farmers are likely to meet Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday, reports said.

National spokesperson of Bhartiya Kisan union Rakesh Tikait said farmer leaders will meet the home minister on Tuesday at around 7pm, reported Hindustan Times.

The representatives of the farmers unions who have protesting since November 26 demanding an immediate withdrawal of the farm laws that they apprehend will corporatise farming are scheduled to meet Union ministers on Wednesday for another round of talks. In Wednesday’s meeting, the Centre is supposed to new draft to the farmers, though both sides remain quite unwavering on their stance — the protesting farmers on their demand to completely withdraw the laws and the Centre on its decision to amend the laws instead of withdrawing.

Hectic parleys went on throughout Tuesday as agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar met Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.