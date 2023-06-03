Garbiñe Muguruza is engaged to a fan she met in 2021. Muguruza was walking through Central Park two years ago when a fan wished her luck at the U.S. Open and asked for a selfie. That fan, Arthur Borges, recently asked her to marry him. She said yes.

The Spanish-Venezuelan athlete, who won the 2016 French Open and the 2017 Wimbledon Championship, wasn’t looking for love when she took a stroll in August 2021. But then model Arthur Borges wished her luck before asking for a selfie.

“My hotel was close to Central Park and I was bored, so I thought I should go for a walk,” she told Spanish outlet Hola last week, as translated by its U.S. site. “I go out and I run into him on the street. Suddenly, he turns and says, ‘Good luck at the US Open.’ I was left thinking, ‘Wow, he’s so handsome.’”

The two kept running into each other and eventually started taking their walks together. Their fling blossomed into a relationship that led Borges, who was working for Tom Ford when they met, to get down on one knee while they vacationed in Marbella, Spain.

“It felt weird,” Muguruza told Hola. “I was thinking something else and then when he proposed I started crying. I didn’t know how to react. I said yes in the midst of tears, it was very romantic.”