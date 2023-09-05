SRINAGAR, SEPTEMBER 5: Khan Uzair Fayaz of Makhdoom Sahib Nowhatta Srinagar created a World Record for Epic Solo Marathon for a Drug-Free Youth from Srinagar to Baramulla.

He was presented certificate by Influencer Book of World Records (IBWR) who congratulated him for a monumental achievement which is a true inspiration to all.

While congratulating him, IBWR stated “Your courageous solo marathon from Srinagar to Baramulla, spanning 60 kilometers in 6 hours and 10 minutes, is not only a world record but a beacon of positive change”.

Further, they appreciated his commitment for raising awareness against drug use and promoting healthier lifestyles is commendable.

Khan was supported by Coach Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat, sponsored by ABRAQ AGRO, and assisted by supporting team KMBA.

Div Com while congratulating him for the feat said that this will inspire Youth and motivate them to quit drugs and tread the path of prosperity and positivity.

Influencer Book Of World Records is Registered with the Government Of India Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Registered (MSME) International Organization for Standardization (ISO).