‘Enter health tourism’: Apollo among 10 companies to set up super speciality hospitals in J&K

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir administration has received proposals from top healthcare companies to set up 10 major hospitals in the union territory.

With few tertiary care hospitals and poor peripheral healthcare (PHC) system, Kashmir faces a challenge in treating a huge inflow of patients.

However, with a proposed augmentation of the bed strength by over 2500 in 10 hospitals, the scenario is slated to be better in the near future.

An official of the health department said that several hospital chains and corporate groups have submitted a proposal.

“The Virinchi healthcare Private Limited has submitted a project proposal for setting up of a 500 bedded multi-speciality hospital in J&K with an investment of Rs 200 crore,” he said.

He noted that similarly the HP Kapital Limited has submitted a Rs 2,200 crore proposal with the department for setting up of a hi-tech medical university with 350-bedded hospital and 700-bedded student accommodation, one each at Kashmir and Jammu with an employment generation for 6,000 people.

“Likewise, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited has submitted a proposal for setting up a 200-250 bedded super speciality hospital in Jammu with an investment of Rs 200-250 crore and employment opportunities to more than 1,200 persons,” he said.

Also, Areesha’s Royal Hospital Private Limited, the official explained, has submitted a Rs 425-crore proposal for setting up of a multi-specialized 500-bedded teaching and referral hospital with a medical, nursing and paramedical college with employment opportunities to more than 1,000 youth.

Principal Secretary Industries and Commerce Department Ranjan Prakash Thakur said the hospitals will not only improve the healthcare infrastructure but also create many job opportunities.

“Each 2500 bedded hospital will create 25000 job opportunities and offer satisfactory treatment at the same time. Therefore, this is the beginning of something good,” Ranjan told The Kashmir Monitor.

In January 2021, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved an ambitious central scheme to boost block-level industrial development of J&K.

Principal Secretary said since the announcement of the new industrial policy (which incentivizes investment in J&K), there has been a considerable interest in the corporate sector to come to the region.

Once these industries are set up, they will create huge employment opportunities here, he said.

The new industrial policy of Jammu and Kashmir was announced earlier this year by the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. It is aimed at making J&K a business hub, carrying out social and economic development, and generating employment.

Since then, more than 400 companies have shown their willingness to set up industrial units including hotels and hospitals in Jammu and Kashmir.