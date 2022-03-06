Srinagar: ELFA International today handed over an Advanced Life Support (ALS) ambulance to Primary Healthcare Centre, Trehgam, Kupwara.

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts, NTT DATA partnered with ELFA International to support its mission of addressing the healthcare needs of the people in Jammu & Kashmir.

The ceremony was graced by Imam Din, District Development Commissioner, Kupwara. G.N. Bhat, Additional District Development Commissioner, Kupwara, Dr. Bashir Ahmad, Chief Medical Officer, Kupwara, Dr. Tariq Ahmad, Block Medical Officer, Trehgam, Kurshid Ahmad Shah, Mir Iftikhar Ahmad, Sr. Vice-President, ELFA International, Mehran Khan, CEO, ELFA International and senior team member of ELFA International were present on the occasion.

District Development Commissioner, Imam Din thanked ELFA International and its partner NTT DATA for donating Advanced Life Support Ambulance to primary healthcare center Trehgam. He said the entire district will be benefited from this service. He congratulated the entire team of ELFA International and its partners for doing a wonderful job.

“Realizing the healthcare challenges presented by the pandemic, especially amongst those unable to afford healthcare support and aid is an unfortunate reality which cannot be ignored. We were inspired by ELFA International’s mission to provide healthcare support for local communities in remote areas of Jammu & Kashmir, an area that holds a very special place in my heart. We feel a sense of fulfillment, as we take a small step towards driving the vision of healthcare access for everyone by supporting the primary healthcare center at Trehgam, Kupwara with an advanced life support ambulance which will serve the community in these remote areas,” said Ankur Dasgupta, Vice President, Marketing Communications & CSR at NTT DATA Services.

Uzma Bashir, President ELFA International, said many people would be benefitted from this service. ”Over 70,000 residents of this region are expected to benefit from this service,” she said

ELFA International is an NGO working to bring positive changes in the lives of youth, women, children, and other vulnerable groups by promoting access to quality inclusive education, livelihood & income-generating opportunities, social and economic dignity.

NTT DATA – a part of NTT Group – is a trusted global innovator of IT and business services headquartered in Tokyo. NTT DATA enables clients, as well as society, to move confidently into the digital future.