‘Eid-ul-Fitr’: Waqf chairperson inspects arrangements at major shrines

SRINAGAR: Dr. Syed Darakhshan Andrabi, Chairperson of the Jammu & Kashmir Waqf Board, undertook a comprehensive inspection of the Eid-al-Fitr arrangements at several prominent sites in Srinagar today.

Accompanied by Waqf Board Officers and local public representatives, Dr. Andrabi visited Janab Sahib in Soura, Aali Masjid at Eidgah, and the shrine of Khwaja Zaindar Sahib at Tankipora to review the preparations for the upcoming Eid celebrations.

Addressing the media during her visit, Dr. Darakhshan expressed satisfaction with the arrangements made for the special Eid congregations.

She emphasized that the Waqf Board, in collaboration with the public, has ensured that all necessary measures are in place for the smooth conduct of Eid prayers across Jammu & Kashmir.

“We have completed the fresh furnishings at all major shrines under the Board’s control, utilizing the resources available to us. This marks the first time such initiatives have been undertaken directly by the Board,” stated Dr. Darakhshan, highlighting the commitment of the Waqf Board to enhancing facilities for worshippers.

Furthermore, Dr. Andrabi reassured the public that the development initiatives undertaken by the Waqf Board will continue in the days ahead, aiming to further improve the infrastructure and amenities at religious sites across the region.