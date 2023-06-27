SRINAGAR: A usual sheep market in the old city saw an unusual hustle and bustle on a hot and humid afternoon. A group of youngsters armed with the latest smartphone were clicking selfies with the sheep.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eid Mubarak: When Turkish sheep become showstopper in Kashmir 5

Hold on, these were not some random breed kept for sale. They were the top breed imported from Turkey for Eid-ul-Adha. With a heavy build, the sheep were the real showstopper at the cattle markets this season.

Sheep from Turkey have been specially imported for sacrifice in Kashmir this Eid-ul-Adha. Though the animal is costlier than its Indian cousins, people try to make the Eid memorable by buying Turkish sheep for Sunaat-e-Ibrahim.

Eid Mubarak: When Turkish sheep become showstopper in Kashmir 6

“We had brought six Turkish sheep for sale. They are well-built and do not eat regular grass and fodder. They are being fed with maize, raisins, and chickpeas. They grow quickly and look prettier than other animals,“ said Gulzar Ahmad, a sheep wholesaler.

The sheep normally weigh 45 kilos. Since it grows quickly, it can weigh up to 100 to 120 kilograms. “Normal 40-kilo sheep sells at Rs 17000 to Rs 18000. The 45-kilo Turkish sheep costs Rs 45,000. Its meat is very tasty. Only avid lovers of exotic breeds buy this animal. I sold one sheep for Rs 98,000 recently,” said Ahmad.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eid Mubarak: When Turkish sheep become showstopper in Kashmir 7

Turkish sheep are stealing the show as people from different places throng the market to have a glimpse of the animal. Particularly children love to play with the animal.

Turkish sheep have been imported at a time when sales of sacrificial animals have dropped by 60 percent in Kashmir.

Mutton dealers claimed that the demand for sacrificial animals this Eid was low compared to the previous year, citing economic distress among the people.

“Compared to the Eid-ul Adha last year, we are reporting a dip of about 60 percent in our sales. We have enough sacrificial animals available which included our local production and imports from neighboring states. Yet we struggle to get customers,” said Khazir Mohammad Regoo, President of Mutton Dealers Association Kashmir.

Following the low demand, the rates of sacrificial animals in many places have gone down. From Rs 420 per kilogram, the sacrificial animal is being sold at Rs 380 per kg at many places.

“This time the demand is very low. I used to sell over 250-300 sheep and goats on Eid. For the last two weeks, I could sell only 30 sheep. Our entire earning depends on sales of sheep and goat on Eid,” Mohammad Iqbal Khatana, a Bakarwal herdsman.

( Photos by Umar Ganie/KM)