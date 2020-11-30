Educational institutions to remain closed till Dec 31 in J&K

All educational institutions are going to remain closed till December 31 in Jammu and Kashmir.

“All schools, colleges, higher educational institutions (including Anganwadi centres), etc will continue to remain closed till 31st December, except training institutions run by the central and state government, “read an order issued by Chief Secretary and Chairperson, State Executive Committee, B V R Subrahmanyam.

The order was issued after a detailed review of the coronavirus situation in Jammu and Kashmir. The order has further said that coaching centres, institutions would be permitted to run classes, outside the containment zones only, with up to 50 percent capacity of the centres, strictly as per the SOP issued by the union ministry of education.

It mentions that 50 percent of teaching and non-teaching staff would be permitted to be called to schools for online teaching, or tele-counseling in areas outside the containment zones.

Further, students of classes 9 to 12 are permitted to visit their schools in the area outside the containment zone only, voluntarily, for taking guidance from their teachers.

“Skill or entrepreneurship training will be permitted in national skill training institutes, ITIs or other training centers registered with the national skill development mission or JK skill mission national institute for entrepreneurship and small business development, Indian institute of entrepreneurship and their training providers will also be permitted, as per the SOP already issued,” the order further states.