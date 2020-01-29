‘Ease of Doing Business’: 149 of 187 reforms implemented in J&K: Govt

Jammu, Jan 28: Commissioner Secretary, Industries and Commerce, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, reviewed the implementation of Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) reform programme, here at a meeting.

The programme is aimed at to provide hassle-free services to the traders, industrialists, potential investors and facilitate aspiring entrepreneurs.

The meeting was attended by MD SICOP, Director (Planning), Director (Finance) Industries and Commerce Department, besides E&Y Team (consultants).

Around 187 reforms have been proposed by Government of India, under the aegis of Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade under the Ease of Doing the Business programme.

The meeting was informed that out of 187 reforms, 149 have been implemented in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir, while it’s ranking in the implementation of reforms has improved from 32 to 22 rank in the country.

Over 80% basic work has been completed under the programme, the meeting was informed. The Commissioner Secretary expressed satisfaction over the achievements so far, while stressing on the need for putting in extra efforts for optimum results on the ground.

The meeting also discussed the plan for starting district level awareness programme involving around 20 departments, which will provide benefits at district and village levels.

Dwivedi instructed the Managing Director, SICOP to liaise with all the concerned Departments/Agencies so that the ground work is completed.

The Commissioner Secretary further directed for making the Investment Facilitation Cell (IFC) operational at an earliest and completion of GIS mapping of Industrial Estates to facilitate the implementation of the reforms.