DySP Devender Singh case: PDP’s Waheed-ur-Rehman Para questioned by NIA in Delhi

Srinagar: National Investigation Agency (NIA) Monday questioned in New Delhi PDP’s youth leader Waheed ur Rehman Para in connection with the DSP Devender Singh and Hizbul Mujahideen commander Naveed Babu’s arrest case. Para will be questioned for the second consecutive day on Tuesday as well.

A top NIA official said that Para was questioned for the entire day in the New Delhi office of NIA on Monday.

“He has been asked to report to NIA headquarters Delhi for the second consecutive day tomorrow where he will be questioned,” the official said.

On January 11, DSP Devender Singh, along with Hizbul Mujahideen commander Naveed Babu besides a lawyer were arrested while travelling in a vehicle from Srinagar to Jammu. (KNO)