JAMMU, APRIL 11: Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Agriculture Production Department, Atal Dulloo, today chaired a meeting regarding early emergence of pests as reported from various districts of J&K at civil Secretariat here.

Vice Chancellor, SKUAST Jammu and Kashmir, Secretary in Agriculture Production Department, Director Horticulture, Jammu and Kashmir, Joint Director Horticulture, Scientists from SKUAST-K, Chief Horticulture Officers, experts from KVKs and the Department of Horticulture attended the meeting in person and online mode.

Director Horticulture, Kashmir, in his detailed presentation, informed about emergence of pests in many areas of J&K. He also discussed the advisory against such pests recommended By SKUAST-K and issued by the Department of Horticulture in the field.

ACS directed the scientists from SKUAST and experts from the Department of Horticulture to be proactive and identify the hot spot areas of infestation and classify the locations into RED, YELLOW and GREEN zones based on the percentage/severity of infestation.

Atal Dulloo reiterated that pest/ disease infestation being dynamic process, its spread need to be catch hold off very early before any alarming situation evolves to the disadvantage of Horticulture industry. He informed that online survey form has been designed to collect data regarding infestation of pests in different villages of J&K and the Department of Horticulture has been directed to assist farmers to fill these forms.

ACS directed the officers and experts to visit affected areas at regular intervals to report if the control measures taken are working and if the pest is under control. Data compilation regarding pest infestation and its spread will assist in working out more appropriate control measures that shall be accordingly issued as fresh advisory, he maintained.

He asked the Director Agriculture, Kashmir to facilitate availability and sale of all the chemicals recommended by SKUAST-K against these pests.