Drugs-on-cruise case involving Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan took a shocking turn after prime witness Prabhakar Sail died under mysterious circumstances.

Sail is suspected to have suffered a heart attack on Friday evening. Sail died at his residence in Mahul of Chembur. Sail was the personal bodyguard of independent witness KP Gosavi, who claims to be a private detective and is currently behind bars. Gosavi’s selfie with Aryan Khan led to a furor.

Aryan Khan was arrested by the NCB team on October 3. After interrogation, he was remanded to judicial custody. His first bail was dismissed by the trial court. Later, Khan approached the Bombay High Court which granted him bail on October 28. Due to legal procedures, he was freed from jail on October 30.



Initially, it appeared that Gosavi was an officer, however, later NCB denied it and revealed that he was a witness. Sail had leveled allegations of bribery and wrongdoings against the federal agency’s then Mumbai Zonal Director, Sameer Wankhede, who is currently posted at the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence in Delhi.



So far, the NCB has arrested 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals.