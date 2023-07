Srinagar: One drug peddler was arrested with 4944 capsules of Spasmoproxyvon plus in 618 strips.

“One drug peddler namely Shabir Ahmad Sheikh S/o Gh Rasool Sheikh R/o Budoo Bagh Khanyar arrested with 4944 capsules of Spasmoproxyvon plus in 618 strips. FIR No. 25/2023 U/s 8,22 of NDPS Act registered in MR Gunj PS,” Srinagar Police said in a tweet.