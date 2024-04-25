DPS introduces meditation tunes and music into school routine

JAMMU: DPS Kathua is proud to announce the introduction of meditation tunes and music into the school assembly, break time, and after a gap of two hours as part of its innovative approach to enhancing student well-being and academic performance.

Recognizing the need to break the monotony of studies and provide students with moments of relaxation and mental rejuvenation, DPS Kathua has incorporated meditation tunes and music into the school routine. These initiatives aim to create a peaceful and conducive environment for learning while promoting mental well-being, creativity, and overall academic performance among students.

Meditation tunes have been found to calm the mind, reduce stress, and improve concentration. By integrating these elements into the school day, students have the opportunity to benefit from moments of mindfulness and focus, enhancing their ability to learn effectively.

Additionally, music during the assembly serves to uplift spirits, boost mood, and provide a refreshing break from academic activities. This holistic approach to education fosters a supportive and nurturing environment where students can thrive both academically and emotionally.

Principal of DPS Kathua, Vivek Arora, expressed his enthusiasm for these initiatives, stating, “It’s heartening to see schools recognizing the importance of holistic development and incorporating such initiatives to enhance the overall learning experience. By integrating mindfulness practices and music into our school day, we are fostering a balanced and nurturing educational environment for our students.”