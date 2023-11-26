Budgam: District Legal Services Authority, Budgam today celebrated Constitution Day with a renewed pledge to uphold constitutional values and the rule of law.

Principal District Judge Khalil Ahmad Choudhary, who is also Chairman of DLSA Budgam, was the Chief Guest on the occasion.

Other guests who graced this occasion include Aijaz Ahmad Khan, ADJ Budgam; Noor Mohammad Mir, CJM Budgam; Sheikh Gowher, Special Mobile Magistrate, Budgam; Jahangir Ahmad Bakshi, Secretary DLSA, Budgam; and Ms. Farrah Bashir, Munsiff Budgam.

Members of the Bar Association Budgam, Administrative and Ministerial Staff of the District Judiciary Budgam, Members of the LADC System, Panel Lawyers, Staff members, and Para Legal Volunteers of DLSA, Budgam also participated in the function.

Speaking on the occasion, Khalil Ahmad Choudhary shed light on the unparalleled importance of the Constitution and its guiding principles.

“Our Constitution isn’t just a document; it’s a beacon of hope, a testament to our shared values, a guidebook for a just society. It breathes life into the ideals we hold dear and stands unwavering against the tides of time,” he said.

Khalil Ahmad Choudhary said in the elegant prose of the Preamble lies the soul of the Constitution. “We, the people, are summoned by these words, etched in history, guiding our nation toward a brighter future,” he said.

Participants later read out the Preamble. This collective recitation stood as a tribute, acknowledging the sanctity and enduring relevance of the Constitution in shaping the nation’s ethos.