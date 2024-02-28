Div Com discusses measures for smooth traffic movement on NH

JAMMU, FEBRUARY 28: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar today chaired a meeting to review the measures taken by the stakeholder agencies for smooth traffic movement on the Dalwas-Ramban stretch of the Srinagar -Jammu National Highway stretch.

ADGP Jammu, Deputy Commissioners and SSP of Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Udhampur, and Ramban, SSP Traffic National Highway, and officials of NHAI attended the meeting.

During the meeting, threadbare discussions were held to ensure smooth traffic movement on the Dalwas-Ramban stretch.

The Divisional Commissioner directed the NHAI authorities to put in extra efforts for proper maintenance of the stretch so that people do not face any problems while traveling on the National Highway.

The Div Com asked the traffic officers to strictly enforce adherence to cut-off timings for LMVs, HMVs, and other traffic regulations.

The Deputy Commissioners were asked to install sign boards to facilitate the drivers