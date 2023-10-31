Srinagar, 31.10.2023 : CSIR-IIIM Branch Srinagar is organizing a week-long Workshop on “Scientific Interventions on Medicinal & Aromatic Plants in Rural Development” funded by SERB-DST through Accelerate Vigyan and CSIR-Integrated Skill Initiatives from 30th October to 6 November. Dr Zabeer Ahmed, Director CSIR-IIIM Jammu inaugurated this workshop today in which Twenty-Five Participants drawn from different parts of country were selected to undergo training during this week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr Zabeer Ahmed in his address, stressed on Developing Cultivation, Breeding, Crop Improvement, Harvesting and Post Harvest management protocols for Medicinal and Aromatic plants. He also gave an outline of Institute’s strength in developing end to end agrotechnology in sustainable development of different regions of J&K in sync with different agroclimatic conditions of this particular region. Dr. Ahmed also highlighted the role of CSIR-IIIM in promotion of Medicinal and Aromatic plant cultivation & origin of purple revolution through the efforts of CSIR IIIM Jammu. Stressing on the necessity of diversification of the agriculture systems from traditional to high value industry-oriented crops, he advised the participants and other researchers to develop dedicated research skills, augmenting natural resources through cultivation, value addition, post-harvest Management and Entrepreneurship Development in medicinal and aromatic crops.

Dr Nasir Ul Rasheed, Nodal Scientist Skill Development and Coordinator of Workshop gave a brief overview of the CSIR-IIIM and informed the participants about the R&D activities taken by the Institute and its Rural Development and Extension activities through cultivation of MAPs. He gave an overview of introduction of Farm Mechanization, Precision Agriculture, Post Harvest Management and Waste Technologies in Medicinal and Aromatic plants. He also credited Director CSIR-IIIM Jammu for encouraging and supporting CSIR-IIIM’s outreach programmes through Skill Development, Training and Capacity building initiatives.

Earlier Dr. Qazi Parvaiz, Senior Principal Scientist in his welcome address gave an overview of the use of Aromatic and Medicinal Plants in exploiting their rich extracts and essential oil towards large scale industrial applications like cosmetics, flavouring and fragrance, spices, pesticides, repellents and herbal beverages. It was also revealed that Lavender oil promotes relaxation and is believed to treat anxiety, fungal infections, insomnia, eczema, allergies and depression nausea.

Prominent among other present were Dr. Muzamil Ahmad, Dr. Fayaz A Malik, Dr. Zahoor Ahmad Parry, Dr. Riyaz Ul Hussan Indrabi, Dr. Syed Sajad Hussain and Dr. Khalid Yousaf.

ADVERTISEMENT

The programme was under supervision of Er. Abdul Rahim, Chief Scientist & Head RMBD & IST. Najwa Shabir, Research Scholar, conducted the proceedings while as Dr Nasheeman Ashraf, Principal Scientist presented formal vote of thanks.