Dipping mercury winds up macadamization drive in Kashmir

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir government’s special macadamization drive is drawing to a close on October 23 following a drop in the temperature.

Chief Engineer R&B Showkat Jeelani told The Kashmir Monitor that in view of the drop in temperature they have issued formal orders to stop macadamization drive from October 23

“Around 1500 kilometers of road length was to be macadamized. We have blacktopped 1300 kilometers so far. We will try to complete the leftover spots in the next two days. No new road work will be taken up,” he said.

Showkat noted that due to a dip in temperature, they start work from 11 am and till 5 pm

Pertinent to mention that the R&B has macadamized main roads of Srinagar and its interiors. This step has been welcomed by people in general.

Kashmir is witnessing chilly nights with the temperature dipping to a single digit. Blowers, room heaters, and gas heaters have staged a comeback early this year. Sweaters and jackets too are in high demand. “There is a nip in the air,” said Mushtaq Ahmad, a local resident.