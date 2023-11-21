SRINAGAR: A departmental store was damaged in a fire incident in Gojwara area of Srinagar on Tuesday morning, officials said.

An official told that a fire broke out in the departmental store “Pick N Save” today morning, resulting in massive damage to it.

He said that there was, however, no report of any injury or loss of life in the incident.

“The cause of the fire is under investigation. The store got completely gutted while some adjacent shops suffered partial damage,” the official said.

(With inputs from KNO)