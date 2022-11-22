New Delhi: Shock, anger, and outrage have gripped the nation after the father killed his 22-year-old daughter Aayushi Chaudhary and packs her body inside a suitcase, and dumps it near the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura

Police have Nitesh Yadav who shot dead his daughter for marrying a man of a different caste and “going out for some days” without telling the parents

Aayushi Chaudhary was pursuing a Bachelor of Computer Application in Delhi.

According to the police, Aayushi had married Chhatrapal, from another caste, without telling her family.

Her parents were angry at what they believed was her defiance and ‘stubborn’ attitude.

After shooting Aayushi with his licensed gun, Nitesh Yadav allegedly packed her body in a suitcase and dumped it in Mathura.

Aayushi’s body was found wrapped in plastic in a large red suitcase near the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura last Friday.

There was blood on the face and head and there were injury marks all over the body, police said.