Death of Kuwait Emir: J&K Govt declares 1 day mourning

Srinagar: As a mark of respect to Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait, who passed away on Tuesday, the Jammu and Kashmir government said it would observe one day state mourning on October 4.

According to an order issued here on Friday, in this regard read that “During the period of mourning the national flag shall fly at half mast on all buildings and places throughout the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir where it is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment on the day”.

Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah, 91, drew on his decades as the oil-rich nation’s top diplomat to push for closer ties to Iraq after the 1990 Gulf War and solutions to other regional crises.

In a Middle East replete with elderly rulers, Sheikh Sabah stood out for his efforts at pushing for diplomacy to resolve a bitter dispute between Qatar and other Arab nations that continues to this day.