A government employee’s leave application is melting hearts online.

Shamshad Ahmed, a government official from Kanpur, urged his boss to grant him three-day leave so that he can make amends and bring his upset wife home.

Ahmed had an altercation with his wife and she left his home for stayed with her parents along with their kids.

“I am hurt. I have to go to her village to persuade her to return. Please accept my leave application,” reads the English translation of the leave application

The higher official approved his leave application, and let Shamshad take a break from work to resolve the dispute with his wife.