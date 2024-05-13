Suggestions

LS Polls: Srinagar Records Over 23% Voter Turnout Till 1 PM

May 13, 2024

Srinagar, May: Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency has recorded over 23 percent voter turnout till 1 pm even as voting is underway with long queues of voters outside the polling stations.

Officials told the news agency that Srinagar has recorded a voter turn of 23.57 percent till 1 pm.

Polling is underway in the 4th phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in Srinagar along with 92 other constituencies across the country.

This is the first major election being held in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of the erstwhile state into two union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh in 2019—(KNO)

