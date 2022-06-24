SRINAGAR, JUNE 24: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad today visited Yatra Transit Camp (YTC), Panthachowk to review the arrangements and other facilities put in place for pilgrims of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra (SANJY)-2022. The DC also took stock of the sanitation and cleanliness measures made at the venue for the convenience of the Yatries.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Rakesh Balwal also accompanied the DC during the visit.

On the occasion, the DC inspected the recently constructed prefab huts, public convenience facilities, space for establishment of Langers, First aid & Health camp, Water Management, installation of Stalls by local SHGs for the upcoming annual Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra-2022.

While inspecting the newly constructed Prefabricated structures for stay of the Yatries during their halt, the DC directed the R&B authorities to make all required arrangements with regard to bedding in these stay halls. He also asked them to complete the process of repairs and black topping on the approach road and premises of the Transit camp by tomorrow.

The DC asked the Departments to keep provisions for extra arrangements at the Camp to tackle any exigent situation so that Yatries do not face any difficulty.

The DC was further informed that all necessary arrangements with regard to drinking water and electricity facilities have been made in advance at the halt camp. While more than 50 water tanks have been installed in the camp. He was further informed that about 100 mobile washrooms and more than 50 mobile urinals have been kept.

With regard to sanitation and cleanliness facilities, the officers of Srinagar Municipal Corporation were directed to ensure proper sanitation and cleanliness in the transit camp on a regular basis, besides deployment of sufficient staff at the camp for periodical cleanliness in and around the transit camp every day. The DC also directed for installing dust bins at different locations in the premises of the halt camp.

The DC was inspected that about 250 mobile toilets and over 70 mobile wash rooms have been kept available at the Transit camp for the convenience of the yatries, in addition to newly constructed prefabricated public convenience facilities.

The DC also inspected the facility being created for setting up of first aid and other healthcare facilities at the camp. He directed the Health functionaries to ensure adequate patient care facilities at the venue for the yatries. He also inspected identified Langar sites at the camp and took first hand appraisal of the facilities.

Joint Commissioner, SMC, Joint Director Planning, Srinagar, Executive Engineers of R&B and PDD, Sub Divisional Magistrate East and other senior officers of Police and Civil Administration accompanied the DC during his visit.