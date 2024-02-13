DC Sgr bats for efficient road safety measures

SRINAGAR: As a part of ongoing Road Safety Month-2024, a mega awareness programme was held today here at Amar Singh College to enhance road safety awareness among masses with a resolute commitment to control accident-related mortality in Srinagar District.

The programme was jointly organized by Amar Singh College in collaboration with City Traffic and National Highways Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDC).

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat, who is also the Chairman Regional Transport Authority(RTA) Srinagar was the Chief Guest on the occasion. SSP Traffic, Muzafar Ahmad Shah, Principal A.S College, Prof. Sheikh Aijaz Bashir, SP Traffic, Tariq Ahmad, Director, NHIDC, G. M Dar, faculty members and a large number of Students of the College were present in the awareness programme.

Addressing the awareness programme, the Deputy Commissioner said that road safety is among the top priorities of the Administration and concerted efforts are being taken to ensure an efficient traffic management system for smooth and safe flow of traffic in Srinagar City.

While speaking about the alarming surge in road accidents with rising fatalities, the DC called upon one and all to play a key role in road safety awareness by sensitizing people, particularly youth about road safety ethics and strictly adhering to the traffic rules to save precious lives.

The DC said the objective of National Road Safety Month is to carry forward the message of inculcating responsible road behaviour among citizens so that Srinagar District becomes a model for other Districts in traffic management with a resolute commitment towards achieving less accident-related mortality in Srinagar District.

SSP Traffic Srinagar, RTO, Kashmir, Principal A.S College, SP Traffic also spoke on the occasion and unanimously emphasised the importance of collective efforts to make roads safer for everyone by obeying traffic ethics and rules properly following.