Kashmir Advocates Association hosts free medical camp

SRINAGAR: Kashmir Advocates Association, in collaboration with Paras Hospital Srinagar, successfully conducted a comprehensive medical camp at the Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court premises.

The event was inaugurated by the Chief Justice, N Kotiswar Singh, and provided vital

medical services to over 350 legal professionals and individuals involved in legal work as well as litigants.

The medical camp, which operated from early morning until 4:30 PM, featured a distinguished team of doctors and specialists from Paras Hospital. Attendees were offered extensive health check-ups and consultations, ensuring they received high-quality medical care and expert advice.

Zahid Khan, Assistant Manager (Branding & Promotion) at Paras Health Durganag Srinagar, played a crucial role in the seamless organization and execution of the event. His dedication and efforts were instrumental in facilitating this initiative, which addressed the health needs of the legal community effectively.

The Kashmir Advocates Association expressed profound gratitude to Paras Hospital and Khan for their unwavering support. The Association reiterated its commitment to the health and well-being of legal professionals, recognizing the significance of such health

initiatives in fostering a supportive and healthy legal fraternity.

This medical camp underscores the Association’s dedication to community service and health promotion, highlighting its ongoing efforts to support and uplift the legal community through meaningful initiatives