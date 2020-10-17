13 militants killed, 2 caught alive in October so far: IGP

“Will focus on foreigners in coming days”

Srinagar: Thirteen militants, four of them foreigners including top commander Saiffullah, were killed this month in Kashmir Valley, officials said.

Inspector General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar told GNS that two militants were caught alive in two separate operations in last little over fortnight so far.

“13 (militants) were killed including 4 foreign nationals and two (militants) were arrested in alive during the encounters in this months.”

Part from it, he said a Lashker-e-Toiba module was busted in Srinagar city by arresting six associates of militants involved in highway attacks.

“We will focus more on foreign (militants) in coming days,” he said, terming the recent operation as big success to the security establishment. (GNS)