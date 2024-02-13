BJP convenes Parliamentary constituency meet

SRINAGAR: A Parliamentary constituency meeting was convened at the BJP Srinagar Parliamentary Office. The maiden meeting of the BJP’s Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency Core Committee, led by Convenor Arif Raja, took place today at the Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency office here today

The meeting, attended by Election Office Incharge Ghulam Nabi Namtihali, senior party leaders, and functionaries across the three districts of Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency, included BJP Media Incharge Kashmir Advocate Sajid Yousuf Shah, Co-Incharge IT Department Advocate Sheikh Salman, Office Secretary Srinagar Salinder Singh, District President Srinagar Ashok Bhat, District President Budgam Gazi Ruhullah, and District President Ganderbal Showket Ahmed Shah. Other leaders present were Co-Incharge Election Office Parliamentary Srinagar Mudasir Farooq, Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency Media Incharge Zaman Noor with Co-Incharge Amir Habib, NGO Sampark Incharge Kashmir Saba Bhat, Babita Kour, and District Vice President Srinagar Majid Khan.

In his opening remarks, Convenor Arif Raja referred to the meeting as a historic event that would set the roadmap for winning at least three parliamentary seats for the Lotus. He urged a balance of restraint and aggression during public outreach.

Following this, Incharge Namtihali suggested that department heads and district teams provide their activity reports. Constructive feedback was shared regarding ground challenges, along with possible solutions to counter misinformation campaigns, gearing up the cadre for door-to-door campaigns.