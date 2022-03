Srinagar, Mar 10: One unidentified militant has been killed in a brief shootout at Hazratbal area of Srinagar on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar said that a brief shoot took place at Hazratbal area this afternoon.

One #terrorist killed by Srinagar Police in #Hazratbal area. Search for two others who fled from the #encounter site going on : IGP Kashmir @JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) March 10, 2022

He said that one militant has been killed and the search has launched to trace two others, who fled from the spot—(KNO)