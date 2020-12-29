Day after oath, DDC member tests positive for COVID-19 in Poonch

Poonch: A day after taking Oath, the recently elected District Development Council (DDC) member was on Tuesday tested positive for novel Corona Virus in Poonch district, forcing authorities to direct all the participants of Oath ceremony held yesterday to undergo isolation and to get themselves tested.

“Please pray for my good health as I have been tested positive for Corona virus,” DDC member from Mankote DDC constituency of Mendhar Sub Division said as per the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO)

The DDC member, who was tested positive, is affiliated with Congress party. He also took oath yesterday in Poonch Degree College as DDC member.

Notably, the Oath ceremony was attended by hundreds of civil society members, political leaders and government officers were present.

A government officer said that they have asked all the participants of Oath ceremony to immediately isolate themselves and to get themselves tested also in days to come which is mandatory as per SOP—(KNO)