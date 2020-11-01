Dangling wires, tilted poles pose threat to Sazgaripora residents

Srinagar: Hanging wires and old dilapidated poles are posing a grave threat to residents of the Sazgaripora area in Srinagar city.

Locals alleged that their pleas have fallen on deaf areas as authorities are least bothered to redress their grievances.

“The concerned inspector ignored our complaints. He did not bother to pay a visit. People working at the grid station even asked us to install new electric poles on our own,” said Mohammad Sidiq, President of Mohalla Committee.

In the past, four houses were gutted after hanging wires caused a short circuit in the area. For the last several years, the department has not replaced dilapidated electric poles. Such is the situation that even people are reluctant to pass through the lanes as the dangling wires are nearly touching the ground.

“We were promised that the government will fix wires and replace the poles. But nothing has happened. We dread rains because it means the entire area will be converted into an electric field,” said Sidiq.

With the onset of winter, the threat of short circuits increases given the strong winds and thunderstorms.

“I dread to open window of my kitchen. I prefer not to send my kids out. The chances of people getting electrocuted are very high,” said Mrs. Rafiq, a homemaker.

Chief Engineer, Power Development Department, Ajaz Ahmad Dar told The Kashmir Monitor that they are trying to fix the issues. “We will surely replace these poles,” he said.

Executive Engineer O&M, Electricity Division IV, Khanyar, Farooq Ahmad said they would soon replace the wooden poles. “Definitely we will replace these wooden poles. The process shall take little time,” he said.