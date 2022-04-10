The Mahindra Thar is one of India’s best-known and most popular 4×4 SUVs. Mahindra Thar’s popularity is largely due to its low pricing, which makes this SUV India’s most cost-effective 4×4. The market is flooded with customised Mahindra Thars, but this is the only one of its kind.

The Wrap Team, a custom workshop headquartered in Hyderabad, has modified this Mahindra Thar. This SUV stands out from the crowd because of its white satin wrap that covers the whole body. It’s also worth noting that the gloss-black door handles and ORVMs contrast well with the white paint, as do the door hinges and bonnet locks.

Aftermarket wheels with dual-tone finishes and all-terrain tyres are also available for the SUV. In addition to the blacked-out emblems, the DRL housings at the front and taillights at the back get piano-black decorations, as well. However, the hard-top roof remains black, and the bumpers and wheel arch claddings are likewise wrapped in White Satin.

The front grille features seven horizontal slots, giving the SUV a more muscular look, while LED headlights and fog lights are an aftermarket option. Plastic mud flaps and glass visors adorn Thar’s exterior and interior, respectively. With its eye-catching colour palette, this customised Mahindra Thar is sure to draw notice.

The Mahindra Thar is available with both petrol and diesel engines. The mStallion petrol engine makes around 150 bhp and 320 Nm of torque and the mHawk diesel engine produces 130 bhp and 320 Nm of torque. Both engines can be equipped with a 4×4 system and an automatic or a manual transmission as options.

The Mahindra Thar is priced between Rs 12.78 lakh and Rs 15.08 lakh (ex-showroom) and does not have any direct rivals except for Force Gurkha.