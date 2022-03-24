Srinagar: Chief Secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta planted chinar tree saplings in the lawns of Civil Secretariat here on Thursday.

Additional Chief Secretary, Home, R K Goyal, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole, Director General Horticulture, Kashmir, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat along with other officers were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Secretary lauded the devotion and hard work of the gardeners towards making the parks here beautiful besides keeping them well maintained. He said that they should be proud of the plantation of numerous plants and trees in the Secretariat. ‘Plantations must be carried out vigorously whether it would be home or office or other public places which besides soothing the eyes of visitors also play a vital role towards making the environment clean and safe.

He exhorted the gardeners to ensure plantation of more varieties of attractive flower plants to give an aesthetic outlook to the Civil Secretariat.