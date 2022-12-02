JAMMU, DECEMBER 02: Chief Secretary, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta along with other administrative secretaries today bid farewell to Principal Secretary, Higher Education Department and Information Department at a function organized here at Civil Secretariat.

Dr Mehta described Kansal as a professional with kind heart who proved his mettle during his 25 year long service in Jammu and Kashmir.

He credited Kansal for handling job of government spokesperson with great ability due to which he became a household name in the entire Union Territory.

“Mr Kanasal had a great career in J&K. He was an officer with strategic thinking and was able to bring fundamental changes in the higher education sector,” Dr Mehta said about the outgoing Principal Secretary.

He also wished him good luck in his future assignments and hoped that will keep supporting J&K in any manner.

Speaking on the occasion, Kansal said that he has an emotional connection to J&K and has fond memories with everyone here and is overwhelmed by the affection he has received.

He said that he has received out of way cooperation and support from everyone, officers, staff and people alike in J&K.

He added that as he is moving out of J&K, he is hoping that he would always be there to support whatever way he can.

Recalling their service stint with Rohit Kansal, several administrative secretaries recollected the role he had played during their initial period of services in J&K. They credited the success of flagship programmes like Back to Village and My Town My Pride to Rohit Kansal.