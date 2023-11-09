Srinagar: Come autumn, tourists make a beeline to Dachigam National Park.

The leaves of maple, oak, and Chinar trees in the Dachigam National Park have transited from vibrant greens to hues of orange and red. The fall of autumn has turned the park into a canvas of vivid colors and a magnet for those seeking a serene escape.

Every day, scores of tourists visit the national park to witness the colors of autumn.

“We get many visitors during the autumn season. Dachigam National Park apart from the precious animals has a great landscape. So, people come here to enjoy the colors of nature,” said Iqbal Khurshid, Range Officer of the park.

He said the park has crimson-red and yellow tunnels. which provides the perfect setting for nature lovers.

“Dachigam has a variety of plant species. From broad-leaved trees to coniferous and chinar trees, everything presents a different hue during the autumn. So, for the last few years people have been visiting the national park to witness autumn hue,” Khurshid said.

Pertinently, Dachigam National Park has always been an abode for wildlife lovers. Renowned for its population of the elusive Hangul deer, the park is a treasure trove of biodiversity, with leopards, black bears, and numerous bird species making it their home.

From vloggers to filmmakers, this autumn, the park is witnessing an influx of visitors to experience the enchanting transformation that the changing season brings.

As per the officials, many people visit the national park to capture videos and photographs for brand endorsement.

“Apart from pre-wedding shoots and promotional videos, reeloholics visit the park to capture the serene atmosphere within the national park,” the officials said.

For photographers and nature enthusiasts, Dachigam National Park during autumn is nothing short of a paradise. The park’s breathtaking scenery provides countless opportunities to capture the essence of the season.

“Every person is greeted by the crisp mountain air and the tantalizing aroma of fallen leaves. The trail leading through the forest is a sensory delight with the crunch of leaves underfoot, the rustling of the trees, and the gentle babble of the streams meandering through the park,” said Mohammad Noman, a social media influencer.