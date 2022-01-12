Zambian referee Janny Sikazwe blew the full-time whistle wrong TWICE in the game, as scenes turn ugly during Tunisia’s loss to Mali.

The African Cup of Nations has only gotten under a few days before, and there’s already plenty of controversy surrounding the continental tournament. From Mohamed Salah’s Egypt being beaten right at the death by Nigeria to a bizarre incident where the cart rams on an injured player.

And we have the most bizarre incidents of all here that eclipses any possible controversial movement in Africa and the entire footballing universe. The perpetrator is Zambian official Janny Sikazwe, who was in the centre of a bizarre call not once but twice as Mali beat Tunisia in their opening group game.

Sikazwe wrongly blew the full-time whistle, TWICE, causing a stir among the Tunisian camp. The referee wrongfully blew the whistle the first time around the 85th minute, which is still five minutes before 90. Then the second time he blew it on 89.40 on the clock, which is 20-seconds short of 90, while completely forgetting about injury time, which could have been at least 3-4 minutes considering the game’s events.

Interestingly, the referee also had a few controversial decisions between the two wrong full-time whistles. After making the first incorrect call on 85 minutes, referee Sikazwe sent off a Mali player in the 87th minute. VAR told the referee to overturn the red card decision, which the official disagreed with.

Sikazwe sends the player off anyway and blows the whistle incorrectly for the second time 20 seconds before the actual 90th minute mark. Hopefully, this controversy is unbeatable for now, although there might be more to come with the AFCON barely three days old.