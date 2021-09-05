COVID19: J&K reports 110 new positive cases

SRINAGAR: The Government on Sunday informed that 110 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 27 from Jammu division and 83 from Kashmir division, have been reported today, thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 325940.

Moreover, 115 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals including 31 from Jammu Division and 84 from Kashmir Division.

Besides this, 69.29 percent of the population above the age of 18 years has been vaccinated across Jammu and Kashmir.

The Bulletin also informs that no new case of Mucormycosis has been reported today, thus the total number of confirmed cases remains 45 in the UT of J&K.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 325940 positive cases, 1322 are Active Positive, 320208 have recovered and 4410 have died; 2166 in Jammu division and 2244 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 13598009test results available, 13272069 samples have been tested as negative till today.

Till date 3311706 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 9181 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 1322 in isolation and 466772 in home surveillance. Besides, 2830021 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Srinagar has 72676 positive cases (including 57 cases reported today) with 555 Active Positive, 71285 recovered (including 50 cases recovered today) and 836 deaths; Baramulla has 23961 positive cases with 147 Active Positive, 23532 recovered, 282 deaths; Budgam reported 23265 positive cases (including 13 cases reported today) with 160 active positive cases, 22898 recovered, 207 deaths; Pulwama has 15357 positive cases with 46 Active Positive, 15117 recovered and 194 deaths; Kupwara has 14257 positive cases (including 03 cases reported today), 28 Active Positive, 14063 recoveries and 166 deaths; Anantnag district has 16459 positive cases with 26 Active Positive, 16228 recoveries and 205 deaths; Bandipora has 9650 positive cases with 30 Active Positive, 9519 recoveries and 101 deaths; Ganderbal has 10149 positive cases with 44 Active Positive, 10027 recoveries (including 04 cases recovered today) and 78 deaths; Kulgam has 11427 positive cases with 13 Active Positive, 11297 recoveries and 117 deaths while as Shopian has 5600 positive cases with 06 active positive cases, 5536 recoveries and 58 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 53047 positive cases (including 05 cases reported today) with 64 active positive cases, 51841 recoveries (including 09 cases recovered today), 1142 deaths; Udhampur has 11382 positive cases with 03 active positive cases, 11242 recoveries (including 01 case recovered today) and 137 deaths; Rajouri has 11110positive cases (including 02 cases reported today) with 23 active positive, 10852 recoveries (including 04 cases recovered today) and 235 deaths; Doda has 7611 positive cases (including 06 cases reported today) with 88 Active positive, 7393 recovered (including 11 cases recovered today) and 130 deaths; Kathua has 9286 positive cases with 02 active positive cases, 9133 recovered and 151 deaths; Samba has 7138 positive cases with 05 active positive cases, 7013 recoveries and 120 deaths; Kishtwar has 4789 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today) with 40 Active Positive, 4705 recoveries (including 01 case recovered today) and 44 deaths; Poonch has 6325 positive cases with 12 active positive, 6216 recoveries and 97 deaths; Ramban has 5999 positive cases with 14 active positive cases, 5918 recoveries and 67 deaths while Reasi has 6452 positive cases with 16 active positive cases, 6393 recoveries and 43 deaths.

According to the bulletin, among the total 325940 positive cases in J&K, 23187 have been reported as travelers while 302753 as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin added that there are 2423 COVID dedicated beds, 2019 Isolation beds with 2004 vacant beds and 404 ICU beds where 402 beds are vacant in Jammu division while there are 3353 COVID dedicated beds, 3074 Isolation beds where 3026 beds are vacant and 279 ICU beds where 273 are vacant beds in Kashmir division. There are a total of 5776 COVID dedicated beds, 5093 Isolation beds with 5030 beds vacant and 683 ICU beds with 675 vacant beds in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The government has also started free tele-consultation general OPD services by Specialists/MBBS Doctors for the residents of J&K under National Tele-consultation Service. People can avail these services from Home by registering online on web portal https://esanjeevaniopd.in/. The services are available on Monday to Saturday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. People can also download and install e-sanjeevani OPD app from Google play store.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Corona virus Disease (COVID-19).

The bulletin has informed the people that the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining a physical distance of at least 2 meter from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces, wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent hand washing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialing toll-free number 102.

The bulletin has informed that the Directorate of Indian Systems of Medicine, J&K is distributing AYUSH Medicines having immunity boosting, immuno-modulator, anti-oxidant, rejuvenator, anti-stress, metabolism regulator, anti-allergic, anti-pyretic, anti-tussives, bronchodilator, etc. properties during the COVID-19 pandemic. The department so far has provided medicine to 23.58 lakh people that include various frontline workers, senior citizens, PRIs, police/paramilitary personnel and general masses. Moreover, preventive measures and Yoga therapies are also being advised to the people to take care of lifestyle/mental disorders so that physical and mental health is ensured during this pandemic.

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media. People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumors and pay no heed to them at the same time.

For any kind of COVID-19 query, people are advised to log on www.covidrelief.jk.gov.in

