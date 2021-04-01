COVID19: J&K records 461 positive cases

Srinagar: In what shows the resurgence of Covid-19 deadly pandemic, J&K Thursday recorded 461 positive cases, biggest ever in the ensuing year so far.

As per the official figures, 61 positive cases were reported in the UT of which the Srinagar tops the list at 157 cases, followed by Baramulla at 75, Budgam, 26, Pulwama 10, Kupwara 10, Anantnag 19, Bandipora 5, Ganderbal 6, Kulgam 49 and Shopian 3.

“Jammu recorded 61 positive cases, Udhampur 4, Rajouri 4, Doda 1, Kathua 21, samba 6, Kishtwar zero, Poonch 3, Ramban zero and Reasi zero,” the official figures revealed.