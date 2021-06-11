Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
COVID19: ELFA Int’l donates oxygen concentrator for boat-ambulance

Srinagar, June 10: ELFA International as part of their COVID -19 Emergency Response donated an Oxygen Concentrator for a boat-ambulance for free community use.

The unique boat ambulance is an innovation by Tariq Ahmad Patloo.

 

In addition to the oxygen concentrator, some ration packs were also distributed.

Ayesha Aziz (Executive Board Member of ELFA International and the youngest pilot in India) handed over the oxygen concentrator and ration packs.

CEO and other team members of ELFA International were also present at the distribution event.


