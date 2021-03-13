Covid vaccination rollout: J&K sets new single-day record, over 42000 people inoculated

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday set a new record of inoculating more than 42000 people in a single day.

“We have inoculated 42,732 people on Saturday. People above the age of sixty years and others were vaccinated on Saturday. It is single day highest in Jammu and Kashmir,” Dr. Qazi Haroon, State Immunization Officer, told The Kashmir Monitor.

Jammu and Kashmir achieved another milestone on Saturday when more than one lakh people above the age of 60 received the jabs. “Today marks the important day. We vaccinated one lakh people above the age of 60 today,” he said.

Official figures reveal that of the 1.04 lakh health workers, 82000 have received the jabs so far. Likewise, of the 2.70 lakh frontline workers, 2.15 lakh have been inoculated.

“We have not fixed any target for the people, above the age of 60, who shall be vaccinated. It is a dynamic process. Maybe by April end, we will complete this phase. In the next phase, people below 45 years will be inoculated,” he said.

Jammu and Kashmir has received 17.5 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine from the Serum Institute of India, Pune so far. Plus, over 20 lakh syringes have also been received.

“Infrastructure is not a problem. We have enough vaccines and syringes. We are getting regular supplies. We will be receiving another bout of supplies in the next four-five days,” he said.

Immunization centers have been set up across 20 districts in Jammu and Kashmir. Each person will be administered two doses of vaccines within a month. Every person is closely being monitored after being administered the first dose of the vaccine. Under norms, the second dose has to be given after 28 days.

Interestingly, Jammu and Kashmir is the only place in the country which has not witnessed any Adverse Event Following Immunization (AEFI). Adverse Event Following Immunization (AEFI) is any untoward medical occurrence that follows immunization and may not necessarily have a causal relationship with the vaccine.

Jammu and Kashmir administration is all set to begin the second phase of Covid-19 vaccination from March 6. High-risk groups above 60 years of age will be covered in this phase. The first phase of vaccination started on January 16 when health workers were given the jabs.